FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issued By William Blair

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $29.86 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

