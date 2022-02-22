FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SFL Co. Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SFL in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

