Critical Contrast: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) vs. 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TriNet Group and 4 Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $87.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and 4 Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.66% 41.71% 9.70% 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and 4 Less Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.42 $272.00 million $4.36 19.96 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.27 $1.19 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than 4 Less Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats 4 Less Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

4 Less Group Company Profile

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

