Critical Review: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) versus PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EverCommerce and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverCommerce and PDF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions $88.05 million 11.00 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -19.95

EverCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverCommerce and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 2 10 0 2.83 PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

EverCommerce presently has a consensus price target of 22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 103.85%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.04%. Given EverCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

EverCommerce beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as construction contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

