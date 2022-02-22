Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
