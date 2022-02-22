Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

