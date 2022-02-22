Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,511,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

