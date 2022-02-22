Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.25 ($96.88).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €74.04 ($84.14) on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($131.99). The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.63 and a 200 day moving average of €92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

