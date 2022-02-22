Raymond James Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$161.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.