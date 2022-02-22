Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Strong Sell

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOPE. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.