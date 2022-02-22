Analyzing Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00% Compass -7.70% -81.00% -19.81%

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion 0.88 $46.78 million $3.27 34.02 Compass $6.42 billion 0.51 -$270.20 million ($2.37) -3.50

Formula Systems (1985) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Formula Systems (1985) and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82

Compass has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 138.55%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Compass on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

