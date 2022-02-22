K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.42. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.