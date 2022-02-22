Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BVN opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

