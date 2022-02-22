Vallourec (EPA:VK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.77 ($8.83) and traded as high as €7.94 ($9.02). Vallourec shares last traded at €7.49 ($8.51), with a volume of 1,374,937 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.46 and a 200-day moving average of €7.77.
About Vallourec (EPA:VK)
Further Reading
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.