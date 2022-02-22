Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.29

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.29 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 184.80 ($2.51). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.38), with a volume of 150,751 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £194.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

