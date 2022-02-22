Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ORA stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

