Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ORA stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
