StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.