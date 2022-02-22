Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.13 ($13.78).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

