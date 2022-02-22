Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JVA opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

