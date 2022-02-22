StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

MARPS stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

