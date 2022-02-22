StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
MARPS stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
