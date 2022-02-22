Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

CHUY stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

