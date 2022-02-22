Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

