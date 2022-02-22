Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.