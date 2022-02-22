Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on WST. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

