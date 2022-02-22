Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $293.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.67 and its 200 day moving average is $386.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.