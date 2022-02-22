StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.
NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.48.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
