StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 105.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assertio by 118.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

