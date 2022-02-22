FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in FONAR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

