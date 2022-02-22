FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in FONAR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

