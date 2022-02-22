StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
