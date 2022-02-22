StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

