ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $430,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

