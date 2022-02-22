JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 2.9%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.85). Approximately 91,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 182,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($6.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 467.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 516.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £357.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

