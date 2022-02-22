Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $144.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.82.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

