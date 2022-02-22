Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LEV opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Lion Electric has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

