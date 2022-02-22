Avista (AVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

