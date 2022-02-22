Avista (AVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.