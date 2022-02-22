Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. Perficient has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

