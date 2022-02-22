Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. Perficient has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
