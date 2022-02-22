Vulcan Materials to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.53.

VMC stock opened at $185.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.