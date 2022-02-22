Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.