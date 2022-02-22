GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of GXO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.