Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $6.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 22,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

