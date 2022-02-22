Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $200,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,421,465. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

