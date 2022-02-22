RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

