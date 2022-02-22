RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

