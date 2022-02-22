Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

