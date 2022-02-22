StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $3,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth $472,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

