StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
