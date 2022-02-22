Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.38. Electromed shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 9,799 shares changing hands.

ELMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Electromed by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

