Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Team shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 5,737,579 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Team by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Team by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

