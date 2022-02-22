The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. The9 shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 182,261 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The9 during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

