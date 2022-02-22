Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.97

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.65. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 36,284 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,014 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

