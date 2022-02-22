Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Financial Contrast

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Penumbra and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $320.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.91%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.11%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 4.72% 5.77% 4.30% Anika Therapeutics -3.96% 1.63% 1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $560.41 million 14.08 -$15.70 million $0.91 232.03 Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 3.37 -$23.98 million ($0.41) -74.27

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats Anika Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

