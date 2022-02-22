VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

