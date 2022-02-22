VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
