Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.00 per share for the quarter.

OVV opened at C$51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.42. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.48 and a 1-year high of C$54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.82.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.