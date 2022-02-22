Western Midstream Partners (WES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 555,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 422,993 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

